Braves' Preston Tucker: Stationed on bench Sunday
Tucker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Tucker will receive the day off after starting each of the team's first eight games to begin the season. The former Astro is off to a spectacular start, slashing .385/.414/.692 with two home runs and nine RBI in his first 29 plate appearances. Peter Bourjos will occupy left field in his stead.
