Braves' Preston Tucker: Strong spring continues Monday

Tucker went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

With the news that wunderkind Ronald Acuna will begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, Tucker seems to have a fairly clear path to the Opening Day assignment in left field given his impressive 15-for-40 performance at the plate and 6:3 BB:K through 17 games this spring. Acuna is expected to make his major-league debut as soon as April 13, though, pushing Tucker to the bench or the minors, so his window for providing fantasy value could be a small one. The 27-year-old does offer some power and OBP upside after slashing .250/.333/.465 with 24 homers and a 65:102 BB:K in 128 games for Triple-A Fresno in the Astros' system last season, and if he gets off to a hot start the Braves front office might consider moving on from Nick Markakis instead.