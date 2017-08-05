Dickey (7-7) gave up three runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

If it weren't for Giancarlo Stanton, who accounted for all of Miami's offense with a pair of homers off Dickey, the knuckleballer might have had a shot at his first shutout since 2013. He's now reeled off eight quality starts in his last nine trips to the mound, and Dickey will try to keep things rolling next Friday on the road against the Cardinals.