Braves' R.A. Dickey: Delivers quality start in Friday's win
Dickey (7-7) gave up three runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.
If it weren't for Giancarlo Stanton, who accounted for all of Miami's offense with a pair of homers off Dickey, the knuckleballer might have had a shot at his first shutout since 2013. He's now reeled off eight quality starts in his last nine trips to the mound, and Dickey will try to keep things rolling next Friday on the road against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Shines against Phillies•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Takes loss in brutal 3.2-inning outing Monday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Quality start streak ends in loss Wednesday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Extends quality start streak to five•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Doesn't factor in decision Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...