Dickey gave up four runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings Wednesday while striking out six but came away with a no-decision in a 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Five of those 11 hits were doubles, including two by Robinson Cano, but the knuckleballer was able to keep the ball in the park and keep the Braves in the game until Jim Johnson fell apart in the eighth inning. Dickey's been generally solid since the All-Star break, delivering five quality starts in eight outings with a 3.70 ERA and 42:18 K:BB over 48.2 innings, and he'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday in Philadelphia.