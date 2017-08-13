Braves' R.A. Dickey: Picks up road win
Dickey (8-7) allowed one run on seven hits across seven innings in a 6-3 win Sunday over the Cardinals. He struck out three and walked two.
That's back-to-back victories for the veteran knuckleballer, who's now lasted six or more innings in nine of his last 10 starts. Dickey is entrenched as the Braves' No. 3 starter behind Mike Foltynewicz and Julior Teheran, and with a 3.89 ERA and eight wins on the season, he makes for a serviceable fantasy option in medium to deeper formats.
