Dickey (8-8) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six innings while striking out nine.

The strikeouts were a season high and helped salvage the knuckleballer's performance from a fantasy perspective. Dickey's 3.98 ERA is outpacing his 5.06 FIP, but don't assume that's entirely a product of good luck, as the veteran has had an ERA lower than his FIP every season since 2009. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Mariners.