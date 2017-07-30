Braves' R.A. Dickey: Shines against Phillies
Dickey allowed a single unearned run through seven innings while striking out eight batters during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. He didn't factor into the decision.
The knuckleballer had a rough two-start stretch leading into Sunday, but he righted the ship and has now allowed just 12 earned runs over 50.2 innings through his past eight outings. The strong span has Dickey at a 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 for the year. His recent success has him on the fantasy radar in the majority of fantasy settings, and Dickey is inching closer and closer toward matchup-proof status. He projects to face the Marlins at SunTrust Park in his next start.
