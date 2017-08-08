Dickey's next start has been pushed to Sunday to give him extra rest, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He has been pretty excellent lately, firing a 2.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB in 56.2 innings, and the Braves will look to keep his quality outings coming by taking advantage of Thursday's off day to reshuffle the rotation. Dickey will still pitch in St. Louis, but will face Michael Wacha instead of Adam Wainwright.