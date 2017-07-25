Braves' R.A. Dickey: Takes loss in brutal 3.2 inning outing Monday
Dickey (6-7) was chased from Monday's game against the Diamondbacks after just 3.2 innings pitched. He allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while fanning four.
Dickey struggled with command throughout his outing, as his pitch count rose to 90 before he was removed and just over half of his offerings went for strikes. The five walks are also tied for his highest number issued in a game this season. After tossing five consecutive quality starts earlier in the summer, the veteran has scuffled in his past two starts. He'll look to turn things around in his next start against the Phillies on Sunday.
