Ortega went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets in 11 innings.

Ortega was able to close out the regular season on a high note, but it may not be enough for him to earn a spot on the Braves' NLDS roster as a reserve outfielder. Heading into Sunday's contest, Ortega was slashing just .108/.195/.135 in September and had seemingly fallen behind Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton in the outfield pecking order.