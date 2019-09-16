Braves' Rafael Ortega: Loses everyday role
Ortega came off the bench to play the final four innings of Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Nationals, going hitless in his lone plate appearance.
Ortega entered the contest as a replacement in right field for Matt Joyce, who was ejected in the top of the fifth for arguing balls and strikes. Though Ortega had seized hold of an everyday role in left field in late August, his weak production at the plate coupled with the recent return of Nick Markakis from the injured list will largely limit the 28-year-old to a reserve role the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...