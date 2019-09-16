Ortega came off the bench to play the final four innings of Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Nationals, going hitless in his lone plate appearance.

Ortega entered the contest as a replacement in right field for Matt Joyce, who was ejected in the top of the fifth for arguing balls and strikes. Though Ortega had seized hold of an everyday role in left field in late August, his weak production at the plate coupled with the recent return of Nick Markakis from the injured list will largely limit the 28-year-old to a reserve role the rest of the way.