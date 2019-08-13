Ortega's contract was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Ortega will likely serve as outfield depth on the major-league roster with Nick Markakis (wrist) and Austin Riley (knee) on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old has put together a slash line of .285/.373/.524 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI this season at the Triple-A level. Right-handed pitcher Patrick Weigel was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

