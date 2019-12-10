Play

Ortega signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In his first season with the Braves last year, Ortega had limited production, hitting .205/.271/.307 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 34 games. The 28-year-old will get the chance to develop more in the minors in 2020, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors at some point after seeing major-league action in each of the last two seasons. While the report doesn't say so explicitly, he will likely attend major-league camp for spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories