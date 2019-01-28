Ortega signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Ortega bounced between Triple-A and the majors in 2018, slashing .275/.375/.404 in 92 games for New Orleans and .233/.287/.271 in 41 games for Miami. Given his lackluster .236/.291/.286 slash line across parts of three big-league campaigns (109 games), the 27-year-old figures to serve as organizational outfield depth.