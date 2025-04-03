Iglesias (0-1) took the loss and blew a save against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters over one inning.

With Atlanta off to an 0-6 start to the season, manager Brian Snitker didn't wait until the ninth inning to go to his closer as the team clung to a two-run, eighth-inning lead. Iglesias entered with one out and a runner on first base in that frame, inheriting a 2-0 count on Dodgers catcher Will Smith. Iglesias threw two more balls to put Smith on base but then got Tommy Edman to ground out to move within an out of escaping the jam. However, Max Muncy followed with a two-run, game-tying double, saddling Iglesias with a blown save. The veteran closer remained in the contest for the ninth, and he took the loss when Shohei Ohtani got to him for a walk-off homer. Iglesias went 67-for-75 in save chances over the past two regular seasons, so he figures to have plenty of leash despite Wednesday's stumble.