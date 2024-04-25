Iglesias blew the save Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks across one inning. He struck out one.

Iglesias was given two runs of cushion in the ninth but allowed three consecutive singles to open up the frame. With the bases loaded and no outs, a hard-hit ground ball by Josh Bell ricocheted off Matt Olson into Atlanta's dugout, allowing two runs to score. The outing snapped Iglesias's streak of seven straight appearances with a save and was just his second outing allowing a run in 10 appearances.