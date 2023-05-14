Iglesias (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Iglesias entered with a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff single to Vladimir Guerrero before allowing a one-out walk to Matt Chapman. Brandon Belt singled with two outs to load the bases, and Danny Jansen hit a walk-off, two-run single to win the game. The right-handed closer's season debut was delayed due to a right shoulder strain, but he had been sharp in each of his first two outings before blowing the save and taking the loss Sunday. Despite the poor outing, the veteran likely will get at least one more high-leverage outing before Atlanta considers moving him to lower-leverage situations.