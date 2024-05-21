Iglesias notched a save against the Padres on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Atlanta got seven dominant scoreless innings from Chris Sale before Pierce Johnson took over with a scoreless frame in the eighth. Iglesias then completed the shutout with a perfect 13-pitch ninth. The veteran closer hasn't posted his usual big strikeout numbers with just a 12:5 K:BB over 18.1 innings, but he's converted 11 of 13 save chances this season while registering a 2.45 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.