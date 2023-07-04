Iglesias earned a save against the Guardians on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Iglesias made short work of Cleveland in the ninth frame to protect a two-run lead, retiring the side in order on 11 pitches. It was the fourth straight scoreless appearance for the veteran closer following a stretch during which he allowed seven runs across six frames. Despite that uncharacteristic hiccup, Iglesias has remained the locked-in closer for one of baseball's top teams. He's struck out at least one batter without issuing a walk in 13 straight appearances, posting an impressive 21:0 K:BB over 13 frames during that span.