Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Lands on IL with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta placed Iglesias on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation.
Iglesias was unavailable Saturday versus the Phillies after sleeping on his shoulder wrong. He converted a save Sunday but now finds himself on the IL. Iglesias could be back when first eligible May 5 if he's indeed just dealing with inflammation, though Atlanta has not revealed a target date for its closer's return. Robert Suarez will assume closer duties for Atlanta while Iglesias is sidelined.
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