Iglesias gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Friday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Rockies.

The right-hander was brought in to protect a 7-4 lead and got the job done on 12 pitches (eight strikes). Iglesias hasn't collected a save since May 16, and while Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated over the weekend that he was no longer the team's primary closing option, he didn't say the veteran reliever would be completely removed from the late-inning mix. If Iglesias can string together a few more sharp appearances, he could reclaim the job. Dylan Lee was in line for the save opportunity Friday before Atlanta erupted for five insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.