Iglesias earned his 33rd save of the season after retiring all three batters he faced in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Iglesias was handed a three-run cushion after Drake Baldwin's two-run homer in the top of the ninth and made quick work of Chicago. The right-hander needed 15 pitches (11 strikes) to complete a perfect frame and secure Atlanta's comeback victory. Iglesias has converted 33 of his 36 save opportunities this season while posting a 2.73 ERA, and he hasn't blown a save since Aug. 7, going perfect in his last nine chances.