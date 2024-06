Atlanta voided Kerr's option to Triple-A Gwinnett and placed him on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow UCL injury.

Kerr had been sent down earlier this month, but he never made an appearance for Gwinnett due to injury, so the transaction has been rescinded and he's now on the major-league IL. Tommy John surgery is always the fear when there's UCL damage involved, but there's no indication that's the road Kerr is headed down just yet.