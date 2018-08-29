Braves' Rene Rivera: Acquired by Braves
Rivera was acquired off waivers by the Braves on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
It's unclear how Rivera fits into the picture in Atlanta, as the team already has two solid catchers in Kurt Suzuki and Tyler Flowers. He'll at least provide catching depth in the final month of the season for the Braves, but between his uncertain role and his weak bat (a career .221/.272/.354 slash line), it's hard to see him having much fantasy value. The move leaves Francisco Arcia as the primary catcher for the Angels.
