Braves' Rex Brothers: Comes to terms with Braves
Brothers agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Braves on Thursday.
Brothers will return to Atlanta for a second season after avoiding salary arbitration with Thursday's non-guaranteed contract. The veteran reliever appeared in 27 games for the Braves last season, posting a 7.23 ERA (3.66 FIP) over 23.2 innings of work. As has been the case throughout his professional career, Brothers flashed impressive strikeout upside (31.4 percent K-rate), but continued to struggle with his command (11.4 percent walk rate). Barring any major mechanical adjustments, he'll likely be no more than a low-leverage relief arm for the Braves in 2018.
