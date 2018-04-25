Brothers passed through waivers unclaimed and was dropped from the Braves' 40-man roster.

Brothers has only appeared in one game at the major-league level this season and is will continue being utilized out of the bullpen with Triple-A Gwinnett moving forward. The Braves also announced that Josh Ravin and Lane Adams were outrighted to Gwinnett after clearing waivers.

