Brothers was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Brothers hasn't turned many heads since being summoned to the Braves at the end of June -- posting a weak 7.63 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 15.1 innings -- so he'll head back to the minors for some more seasoning before returning sometime after rosters expand in September. The move clears room for Dan Winkler (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move.