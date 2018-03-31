The Braves optioned Brothers to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Brothers made an appearance in the Braves' Opening Day win over the Phillies, walking two batters on 12 pitches and not recording an out. The 30-year-old struggled similarly with a 7.23 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 23.2 innings for the Braves in 2017, and will likely have to illustrate better control at Triple-A Gwinnett in order to make it back to the major-league roster.