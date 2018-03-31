Braves' Rex Brothers: Sent to minors
The Braves optioned Brothers to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Brothers made an appearance in the Braves' Opening Day win over the Phillies, walking two batters on 12 pitches and not recording an out. The 30-year-old struggled similarly with a 7.23 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 23.2 innings for the Braves in 2017, and will likely have to illustrate better control at Triple-A Gwinnett in order to make it back to the major-league roster.
More News
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Comes to terms with Braves•
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Recalled from Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Sent back to minors•
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Struggling since return to majors•
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Unimpressive in Braves debut•
-
Braves' Rex Brothers: Joins Braves on Thursday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...