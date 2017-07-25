Braves' Rex Brothers: Struggling since return to majors
Brothers has allowed five runs and recorded eight strikeouts across 7.2 innings this season.
The 29-year-old has already allowed two home runs since being called up in late June, but also has a win and two holds in his eight appearances. Brothers has been used primarily in low-leverage thus far, and will need to earn the trust of manager Brian Snitker if he's going to see high-leverage work.
