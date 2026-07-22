Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Allows two homers in loss

Lopez (4-3) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Lopez allowed runs in three separate innings, including solo homers in the fourth and fifth. The 32-year-old allowed one earned run in each of his first three starts upon returning to the rotation June 26 but has now surrendered nine earned runs over two straight losses. He'll take a 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB across 66 innings this season into a road matchup with the Orioles this weekend.