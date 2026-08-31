Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Lopez (knee) is expected to make another rehab start this week before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Lopez has covered nine innings between his first two rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out five batters while allowing four runs on 11 hits and one walk. Though the right-hander could be headed for the bullpen once he's activated from the IL, Atlanta is giving Lopez the chance to get stretched out as a starter in case he's needed to fill a spot in the big club's six-man rotation during September. Before landing on the IL on Aug. 2 due to left knee inflammation, Lopez had started in each of his last six appearances for Atlanta and logged a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 28 innings.