Lopez won't face the Cardinals on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday's game will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader, and Lopez will get the nod to start the earlier of the two games. The 30-year-old righty hasn't allowed an earned run in 11 innings over his last two starts and will be facing a Cardinals offense that currently ranks 10th in the NL with a .687 OPS.