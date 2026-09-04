Lopez (knee) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Lopez was making the third start of his minor-league rehab assignment, and he was able to toss 53 of his 93 total pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since the beginning of August while nursing left knee inflammation, but he now appears to be on track to make his next appearance with the major-league club after getting fully stretched out with Gwinnett.