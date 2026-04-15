Lopez did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings.

Lopez was back in the rotation for Atlanta after serving his five-game suspension. He got off to a rough start by allowing four runs through the first two innings, but he settled in to keep the Marlins off the board for the rest of his outing. Lopez generated only five whiffs on 96 pitches (53 strikes) but struck out five of the last 10 batters he faced. Through four starts, Lopez has a 2.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 20.2 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Phillies.