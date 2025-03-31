Atlanta placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

Lopez's velocity was down throughout spring training, and while it ticked back up in his season debut against the Padres on Friday, he managed just one strikeout over five innings. The right-hander will go on the IL with an arm-related concern for the third time since last season's All-Star break. Bryce Elder was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Lopez's spot on the roster and will start in his place Wednesday versus the Dodgers. Lopez will be eligible for activation in mid-April, but his absence is likely to extend beyond that.