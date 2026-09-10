Lopez (4-4) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Lopez had a solid workload of 80 pitches as he made his first big-league start since late July after recovering from a bout of left knee inflammation. In just his 12th start of the season, the right-hander tied a season high with three walks while giving up his most runs in an appearance this year. Lopez now has a 4.13 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:32 K:BB in 76.1 innings on the campaign. The 32-year-old is penciled in to make his next start against the Cubs next week on the road.