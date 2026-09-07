Lopez (knee) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Rays in Atlanta, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta will keep a six-man rotation intact but will open up a spot for Lopez by shifting Bryce Elder to the bullpen, at least for the next week. Lopez will make his return to the big club after a strong showing in his three-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, during which he rung up a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 14 innings. He tossed 93 pitches in his final rehab outing and shouldn't face any workload restrictions Wednesday, when he makes his 12th start of the season for Atlanta.