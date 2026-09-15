Atlanta placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander took the loss Saturday against the Cubs after giving up five runs across three innings, leaving him with a 7.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 0-4 record in his past five starts. Following the game, manager Walt Weiss indicated the Lopez has dealt with shoulder discomfort at times throughout the season, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the final two weeks of the regular season. The 32-year-old closes out the 2026 regular season with a 4.54 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 73:34 K:BB across 79.1 innings, with his late struggles spoiling what had been a strong start to the campaign. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to rejoin Atlanta during the playoffs.