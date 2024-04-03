Lopez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Matched up against the team he spent most of his big-league career with, Lopez blanked Chicago for five innings before fading a bit in the sixth, putting the first two batters aboard to set up an RBI single for Gavin Sheets. Lopez threw 82 pitches (52 strikes) en route to his first quality start since 2021, and the outing was a very encouraging beginning to his return to the rotation after a couple years working in short relief. The right-hander lines up to make his next start early next week at home against the Mets.