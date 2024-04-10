Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Mets, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out six.

The 30-year-old right-hander delivered his second quality start in two trips to the mound this season, and this time Lopez got rewarded with a win. He tossed 59 of 94 pitches for strikes, and so far his conversion back to a starting role has been a resounding success. Lopez will take a 0.75 ERA and 11:5 K:BB through 12 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a road start in Miami this weekend.