Atlanta transferred Lopez (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Lopez is scheduled for arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, and a best-case scenario would see the right-hander return within a few months of the procedure. Until then, he'll concede his 40-man roster spot to Jason Delay, who was acquired by Atlanta on Thursday in a trade with the Pirates.
