Atlanta placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

Lopez's velocity was down throughout spring training, and while it ticked back up in his season debut against the Padres, he managed just one strikeout. It's the third arm-related stint on the IL for Lopez since last year's All-Star break. Bryce Elder has taken Lopez's spot on the roster and will start in his place Wednesday versus the Dodgers. Lopez will be eligible for activation in mid-April, but his absence is likely to extend beyond that.