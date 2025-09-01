Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Aug. 14 that Lopez (shoulder) is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, MLB.com reports.

Snitker didn't specifically note that Lopez has experienced a setback in his recovery from the arthroscopic right shoulder surgery that he underwent in April. However, with Atlanta well removed from playoff contention heading into the final month of the season, Lopez won't be rushed along in his rehab program. Lopez resumed playing catch about a month ago and could continue throwing in September with the aim of having something close to a normal offseason. The right-hander is under club control through 2027 and should be in the running for a rotation spot next spring.