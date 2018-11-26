Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was cast off the team's 40-man roster Monday in order to clear room for the signing of backstop Brian McCann. The 21-year-old lefty posted a combined 3.79 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 73.2 innings across multiple levels in 2018. The southpaw will take a spin through waivers to determine his next landing spot.