Braves' Ricardo Sanchez: Joins 40-man roster
Sanchez was added to Atlanta's 40-man roster Monday and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
Sanchez had a rocky season at High-A Florida. Over 22 games, 21 of them being starts, he struggled to the tune of a 4.95 ERA and 1.63 WHIP. With an abundance of promising arms in their farm system, Atlanta has no reason to rush Sanchez to a higher level, so it could be some time before he starts building much fantasy appeal.
