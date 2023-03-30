Atlanta acquired Lovelady from the Royals on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Lovelady failed to make the Royals' Opening Day roster and is now headed to a new organization. He'll provide Atlanta with some left-handed relief depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
