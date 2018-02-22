Braves' Rio Ruiz: Adding OF to repertoire?
Ruiz may get a look in the outfield during spring training, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 23-year-old flashed some promise at the plate in the past, but struggles in the majors last season have him fighting for a roster spot this spring. As such, the Braves are experimenting a lot this spring to see if Ruiz can fill a reserve utility role until some of their top prospects are ready to take the reins. It remains to be seen how much outfield Ruiz will actually see this spring or if he'll even get any regular season innings there, but it's worth noting that the Braves are doing what they can to give him a fair shot at an active roster spot this spring.
