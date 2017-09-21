Play

Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Ruiz will head to the bench for a second straight game, and the third time in four contests, as he continues to split time at the hot corner with Johan Camargo. He's hitting .250/.294/.333 in 14 games since his callup at the beginning of September. Camargo will start at third base and bat sixth in his stead.

