Braves' Rio Ruiz: Heads to bench Thursday
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Ruiz will head to the bench for a second straight game, and the third time in four contests, as he continues to split time at the hot corner with Johan Camargo. He's hitting .250/.294/.333 in 14 games since his callup at the beginning of September. Camargo will start at third base and bat sixth in his stead.
