Braves' Rio Ruiz: Optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett
Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Ruiz just missed out on an Opening Day roster spot and will head back to the Triple-A level for the beginning of the 2018 campaign. Last season, he wound up playing in 53 games for the Braves, but hit just .193 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 173 plate appearances. Since Ruiz has the ability to play multiple positions in the field, he could find himself back at the major-league level in due time, though it's unlikely that he will make much of a fantasy impact either way.
