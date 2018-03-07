Braves' Rio Ruiz: Pops first spring homer Tuesday
Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
The 23-year-old is likely fighting for a bench spot with the Braves, and while connecting on his first spring homer is a positive development, Ruiz's .172/.200/.345 line through 29 at-bats is less than impressive. If he doesn't heat up at the plate over the next couple of weeks, he could begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett.
